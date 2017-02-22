Sporting Index Signs Up as ABP of British Horseracing Authority

by

Leading UK Spread betting firm Sporting Index has entered into an agreement with the British Horseracing Authority, the national governing body for horse racing, in terms of which it has become the latest operator to be certified as an Authorized Betting Partner (ABP).

The betting firm has committed to maintain a funding relationship with British racing until 31st March 2019 and has confirmed that its existing remote betting operations currently fall within the scope of the Levy.

Sporting Index has agreed to make voluntary contributions to British racing in accordance with ABP terms should it move any portion of its operations outside of the UK during the course of the agreement.

Authorized Betting Partners receive industry-provided benefits, the most important being the use of a kitemark across assets, central promotion via media campaigns, discussions with racing on the composition of the fixture list and access to an account manager resource within racing. Benefits are also offered to ABPs by commercial entities in the sport, at their discretion.

Paul Turner, Head of Sporting Index, commented on the agreement by saying that Sporting Index have been passionate supporters of British racing for 25 years and he is delighted to underline their commitment to the future of the sport by becoming an Authorized Betting Partner.

Will Lambe, Director of Corporate Affairs for the British Horseracing Authority added that they are thrilled to welcome Sporting Index as an Authorized Betting Partner of British racing and pleased that they recognize the mutual benefit of a partnership approach between racing and betting. He added that the Authorized Betting Partner initiative remains of critical importance to the health of industry and will continue until the new Levy Replacement system is implemented in April.