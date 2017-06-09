Sports Betting Could Reach Connecticut Soon

by

Sports betting fans will be pleased to learn that Connecticut may soon be legalizing sports betting. A new bill incorporates language as follows: “It also instructs the state’s consumer protection department to begin establishing a regulatory structure for potential sports betting in event of legalization by the federal government”.

The sports betting clause is part of a law that will allow for another tribal casino in Connecticut and also expands off-track betting sites. The bill passed both House and Senate on the same day. The governor of Connecticut needs to give the final green light to the bill, and it now heads to his table for his signature.

Connecticut is not the only state that is seeking to introduce sports betting legislation. States such as Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, South Carolina and New York have also done so at varying levels.

SB 957 is known by its long name: “An Act Concerning the Regulation of Gaming and the Authorization of a Casino Gaming Facility in the State.” It was introduced by the Public Safety and Security Committee.

As can be expected, there is strong opposition to the new bill. Sen. John Kissel, a Republican, expressed his objection by saying: “I am concerned about the vast expansion of gambling in Connecticut. What do casinos make millions of dollars? Because our citizens are losing millions of dollars.”