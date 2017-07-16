Sportsbet.io Signs HellRaisers Sponsorship

by

Sportsbet.io, a leading Bitcoin-led sports book, is thrilled to announce that it has entered into a major sponsorship agreement with CS:GO eSports team HellRaisers.

In terms of the 12-month contract signed by the parties, customers will benefit through bet boosts on eSports matches featuring HellRaisers as well as any promotional competitions for skins.

HellRaisers include players from Slovakia, Hungary and Ukraine and are currently ranked in the world’s top 20 CS:GO teams.

Dias Ismailov, the Head of eSports at the Coingaming Group, commented on the new sponsorship agreement by saying that they are fully committed to the future of eSports and that working with HellRaisers and its horde of fans is bound to enable them to continue improving their betting products and give something back to the rapidly evolving community. He added that this partnership with HellRaisers excites them and they hope that players will take to this as they continue to offer a premium service to fans, bettors and teams alike.

According to Aleksey “XAOC’ Kucherov, the Chief Executive Officer at HellRaisers, they have now made a conscious decision to choose a betting partner that shares their vision of the growth of eSports and they truly believe that by betting with Sportsbet.io, their fans will not only support HellRaisers, but will also support the entire eSports industry they all love.

Kucherov also went on to say that it is an extremely exciting time for all in the community and they eagerly look forward to working with Sporsbet.io so that they can shape the future of eSports together.