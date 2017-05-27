SureBet247 Rolls Out Betradar Virtuals across Thousands of Shops in Nigeria

by

Surebet247, one of the leading operators that offers sports betting in Nigeria has revealed that it has rolled out a range of virtual sports content from Betradar that will see the operator featuring the games at more than 4,000 retail stores across the African country.

The bookmaker is also planning to work with Betradar on several new initiatives as a follow up to the initial launch of virtual gaming products.

Sheriff Olaniyan, the Chief Executive Officer of Surebet247, commented on the agreement with Betradar by saying that they have been closely monitoring the growing success of virtual sports and have evaluated all the products available to operators in Africa.

Olaniyan went on to say that Betradar has been able to deliver the product to suit the African market based on popular demand. He also said that Betradar has a proven record of delivering the most compelling product range and the highest income levels and they at Surebet247 are extremely excited about being in a position to offer this world leading product to their customers.

The Managing Director of Gaming at Betradar, Neale Deeley, added that Nigeria remains a critical market for their suite of virtual gaming products and they were delighted that Surebety247 wanted their latest version in their 4,000+ retail outlets. He also said that they have worked with their guys in a flexible and collaborative spirit in order to make sure that what is provided to their punters is a really engaging and bespoke product.