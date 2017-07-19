Tempobet Named New Sponsor of Preston North End

by

Tempobet, a leading online betting operator, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new deal with English Championship football club Preston North End in terms of which it will become its new principal partner for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

The partnership signed between the parties will see the Tempobet logo appear on team shirts and around the club’s Deepdale stadium for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

The new deal will also see the Preston North End Community and Education Trust’s logo appear on all junior replica kids’ as well as the youth team’s match kit for the 2017-18 season.

Tim Peters, Chief `Executive Officer of Tempobet, commented on the new deal by saying that this is a terrific opportunity to extend their horizons within football and they are delighted to complete the deal with Preston North End.

Peters went on to say that English football is a crucial part of their business and given Preston North End’s historic standing in the game, it is a perfect fit. He added that they are extremely excited about growing their relationship over the next 12 months.

Olivia Hanvey, the club’s Head of Commercial and Ticketing, added that they are delighted to welcome Tempobet as their principal sponsor for the 2017-18 season and look forward to working with them to achieve their sponsorship ambitions.

Hanvey also said that it is a great opportunity for Tempobet to showcase their brand and important for Preston North End to be able to attract companies with international reach like them.