Unibet to Sponsor Supercars Championship in Australia

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship has revealed that it has secured a new sponsorship deal with Kindred Group-owned Unibet Australia online gambling operator that will see it being the official betting and wagering partner of the touring car motorsport series for a period of two years.

In terms of the new deal signed between the parties, Unibet branding will be featured at live Supercar events through broadcast, on-track signage, consumer targeted promotions and activities, with the two partners working on developing digital content integration in order to give fans a larger understanding of the statistics behind the sport.

Julian Timmins, Unibet’s Head of Marketing & Operations, issued a statement announcing the new deal on the Supercar Championships website, wherein he commented that he is endeavoring to help give fans of the sport a unique insight into everything happening on the track.

Timmins also said that Unibet Australia is eagerly looking forward to working with Supercars to ensure that fans are all as well informed as possible when watching and betting on their favorite teams and drivers. He went on to say that they see Supercars as a fantastic platform to engage with and inform punters.

Matt Braid, the Managing Director of Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, added that the high quality and the intense competition of their sport delivers excitement to millions of passionate fans which make Supercars the ideal partner for Unibet. He went on to say that they are pleased to partner with one of Australia’s and the worlds’ leading sports betting agencies.

The deal was activated at last weekend’s Watpac Townsville 400