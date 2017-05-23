VGambling Changes Name to eSports Entertainment Group

by

VGambling, a licensed online gambling company that focuses specifically on eSports wagering, has announced that it has recently changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc.

There are several reasons for the Company’s decision to change its name, the first being the fast approaching launch of their eSports online wagering platform in June, which is due to be supported by investor relations as well as media relations campaigns that are focused on the eSports industry.

According to the Company, their new name will provide them with far better name recognition amongst investors and within the industry as well as greater search engine relevancy on both traditional and social media search engines.

The second reason for the name change is the fact that the new company name will provide them with greater brand recognition with the imminent launch of their online wagering platform also triggering the start of their corporate and business development programs which include eSports industry and trade conferences around the globe, as well as investor conferences in Europe and North America.

Finally, despite the fact that the main focus of the Company will be its eSports online wagering platform, they will be expanding their scope of operations within the eSports entertainment and gaming industry over the following 12 months and beyond.

Grant Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Esports Entertainment Group, commented on the name change by saying that the change of their corporate name sends a signal to the world that they are preparing to imminently launch both their eSports wagering platform and corporate development programs. He added that this is an incredibly exciting time for their shareholders, pre-registered customers, partners and the entire eSports industry.